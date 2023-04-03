A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 30, 2023. International Interfly Week gives NATO allies the opportunity to rehearse tactical airlift capabilities in normal and adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE 37 AS hosts allies for International Interfly Week [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Regan Spinner