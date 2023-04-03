374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 Alaska

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne, wait in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, to conduct nighttime static-line jumps into Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright during exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability, March 26, 2023. JPMRC allows the military to demonstrate interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and Army while fulfilling required certifications and tactically operating in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

