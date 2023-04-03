Members of the U.S. Army Garrison community pose for a photo during the Month of the Military Child kick off event, April 4, at Maude Hall. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis).
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 01:24
|Photo ID:
|7724951
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-LP279-859
|Resolution:
|4435x4016
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Month of the Military Child kicks off at Camp Humphreyes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT