Members of the U.S. Army Garrison community pose for a photo during the Month of the Military Child kick off event, April 4, at Maude Hall. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:24 Photo ID: 7724951 VIRIN: 230404-A-LP279-859 Resolution: 4435x4016 Size: 2.8 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.