    Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys [Image 1 of 2]

    Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    Members of the U.S. Army Garrison community pose for a photo during the Month of the Military Child kick off event, April 4, at Maude Hall. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:24
    Photo ID: 7724951
    VIRIN: 230404-A-LP279-859
    Resolution: 4435x4016
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys
    Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    MOMC
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

