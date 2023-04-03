3d MEB and TF 76/3 TCCC Training

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Marvin Gambito, a hospital corpsman, left, instructs U.S. Marines Sgt Samuel Berkheimer, left center, a fire support Marine, Cpl Robert MendozaLopez Jr., right center, and Lance Cpl Guadalupe Garcia, right, administration specialists with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Task Force 76/3, on how to set-up a litter during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Apr. 6, 2023. TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense Defense Health Agency (DHA) Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

