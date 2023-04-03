U.S. Marine Cpl. Robert Mendozalopez Jr., an administration specialist with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Task Force 76/3, checks the airway on a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Apr. 6, 2023. TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense Health Agency (DHA) Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 00:27 Photo ID: 7724846 VIRIN: 230406-M-QT322-1045 Resolution: 4480x5600 Size: 1.63 MB Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d MEB and TF 76/3 TCCC Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.