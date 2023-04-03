Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW leaders mark the start of the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3]

    6th ARW leaders mark the start of the Month of the Military Child

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month into action at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2023. The month recognizes the 1.6 million military children who may face challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. This year, the 6th ARW is honoring the sacrifices each military family makes by naming them heroes, just like their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 20:19
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, 6th ARW leaders mark the start of the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military families
    children
    Month of the military child
    proclamation signing

