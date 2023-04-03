U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, answers questions during the Month of the Military Child Proclamation signing, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2023. The month recognizes the 1.6 million military children who may face challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. This year, the 6th ARW is honoring the sacrifices each military family makes by naming them heroes, just like their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 20:19 Photo ID: 7724635 VIRIN: 230403-F-IA158-1040 Resolution: 7436x4957 Size: 20.99 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARW leaders mark the start of the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.