A U.S. Airman with the 62d Airlift Wing reunites with family and friends after returning from deployment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 4, 2023. The deployment was the 62d Airlift Wing’s first under the new Air Force Force Generation Model in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 19:32
|Photo ID:
|7724563
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-PC602-1023
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW returns from AFFORGEN deployment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT