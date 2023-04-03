Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d AW returns from AFFORGEN deployment [Image 2 of 6]

    62d AW returns from AFFORGEN deployment

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Sherman, production superintendent with the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, hugs his daughters after returning from deployment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 4, 2023. The deployment was the 62d Airlift Wing’s first under the new Air Force Force Generation Model in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    Homecoming
    Welcome Home
    Deployment
    8th Airlift Squadron
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

