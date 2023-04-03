Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division G6 Hosts UAS Training Event

    1st Cavalry Division G6 Hosts UAS Training Event

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Members of the 1st Cavalry Division Command, Control, Communications and Computer Services and Integration (G6) team participate in hands-on training with unmanned aircraft systems on March 23. Soldiers featured in the photo are listed from left to right: Sergeant Maj. Eddie Guerra, 1CD G6 Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. 1st Class Jose Munoz, 1CD G6 spectrum manager, Staff Sgt. Gordon Thomas, 3rd Cavalry Regiment S6 technician, Sgt. 1st Class Fabian Sesma, 1CD G6 spectrum manager, Staff Sgt. David Savage, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team S6 technician, Sgt. 1st Class John Rubio, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade S6 technician and Cpl. Stephanie Melendez, 1CD G6 technician.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 18:40
    Photo ID: 7724542
    VIRIN: 230323-A-YJ053-533
    Resolution: 873x576
    Size: 168.8 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division G6 Hosts UAS Training Event, by LTC Jennifer Bocanegra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st Cavalry Division G6 Hosts UAS Training Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    UAS
    Air CAV
    G6
    C4I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT