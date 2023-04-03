Members of the 1st Cavalry Division Command, Control, Communications and Computer Services and Integration (G6) team participate in hands-on training with unmanned aircraft systems on March 23. Soldiers featured in the photo are listed from left to right: Sergeant Maj. Eddie Guerra, 1CD G6 Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. 1st Class Jose Munoz, 1CD G6 spectrum manager, Staff Sgt. Gordon Thomas, 3rd Cavalry Regiment S6 technician, Sgt. 1st Class Fabian Sesma, 1CD G6 spectrum manager, Staff Sgt. David Savage, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team S6 technician, Sgt. 1st Class John Rubio, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade S6 technician and Cpl. Stephanie Melendez, 1CD G6 technician.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 18:40 Photo ID: 7724542 VIRIN: 230323-A-YJ053-533 Resolution: 873x576 Size: 168.8 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Cavalry Division G6 Hosts UAS Training Event, by LTC Jennifer Bocanegra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.