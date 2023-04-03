U.S. Navy Chief Robert M. Park, the leading chief petty officer with the Navy Education and Training Office, Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photo in front of the division headquarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 3, 2023. Park previously served in 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment; 11th Marine Regiment and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. Park is a native of Dothan, Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 19:00
|Photo ID:
|7724541
|VIRIN:
|230403-M-PD936-1011
|Resolution:
|7625x5086
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of the Blue Diamond: Chief Robert Park, by Cpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
