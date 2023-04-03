Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the Blue Diamond: Chief Robert Park

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Chief Robert M. Park, the leading chief petty officer with the Navy Education and Training Office, Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photo in front of the division headquarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 3, 2023. Park previously served in 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment; 11th Marine Regiment and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. Park is a native of Dothan, Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    1st Marine Division
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    Faces of the Blue Diamond
    Navy Education and Training Office

