U.S. Navy Chief Robert M. Park, the leading chief petty officer with the Navy Education and Training Office, Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photo in front of the division headquarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 3, 2023. Park previously served in 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment; 11th Marine Regiment and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. Park is a native of Dothan, Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 19:00 Photo ID: 7724541 VIRIN: 230403-M-PD936-1011 Resolution: 7625x5086 Size: 2.97 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of the Blue Diamond: Chief Robert Park, by Cpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.