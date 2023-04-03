Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One sharp rock among many: From building structures to building up Airmen

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Juan Pablo Robles, 354th Operations Group first sergeant, poses for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, February 13, 2023. It is a first sergeant’s duty to ensure the well-being of Airmen and maintain morale on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    Eielson AFB
    first shirt
    354th OG

