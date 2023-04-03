U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Juan Pablo Robles, 354th Operations Group first sergeant, poses for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, February 13, 2023. It is a first sergeant’s duty to ensure the well-being of Airmen and maintain morale on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7724531
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-KE770-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One sharp rock among many: From building structures to building up Airmen, by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT