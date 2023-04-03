Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 17:23 Photo ID: 7724458 VIRIN: 230317-N-LM061-599 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 0 B Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Reception in Honor of the Corps of Foreign Naval Attachés [Image 18 of 18], by LCDR GREGORY EMDE, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.