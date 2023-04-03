633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

U.S. Airmen with the 633d Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The all-women flight proudly volunteered to staff the installation in celebration of Women’s History Month and to recognize the military women serving in a male dominated career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

