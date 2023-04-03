Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 5 of 7]

    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen with the 633d Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The all-women flight proudly volunteered to staff the installation in celebration of Women’s History Month and to recognize the military women serving in a male dominated career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 7724316
    VIRIN: 230330-F-PG418-1006
    Resolution: 5788x3061
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Defenders
    Women
    Women History Month
    633d SFS

