Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 4 of 7]

    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Airman, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses with her canine at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The 633d SFS K-9 team continually tests and advances MWDs and handlers alike, regularly performing explosive and narcotic detection searches of random areas, buildings and vehicles and have the capability to locate individuals, including suspects, utilizing their keen senses to defend the joint base and keep the community safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 7724315
    VIRIN: 230330-F-PG418-1005
    Resolution: 5560x3793
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up
    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up
    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up
    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up
    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up
    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up
    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Defenders
    Women
    Women History Month
    633d SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT