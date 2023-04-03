A U.S. Airman with the 633d Security Forces Squadron stands during a brief at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. As of November 2022, the 633d SFS provides 350 deployable forces to combatant commanders and force protection for $4.5 billion in Department of Defense assets, 11,000 base personnel and 61,000 retirees and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 7724314 VIRIN: 230330-F-PG418-1004 Resolution: 4693x3001 Size: 1.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.