633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Giselle Janousek, 633d Security Forces Squadron superintendent, briefs the all-female flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The 633d SFS conducted an all-female flight, celebrating Women's History Month and recognizing the hard work of female Defenders before them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

