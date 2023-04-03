633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Giselle Janousek, 633d Security Forces Squadron superintendent, briefs the all-female flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The 633d SFS conducted an all-female flight, celebrating Women's History Month and recognizing the hard work of female Defenders before them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|03.30.2023
|04.05.2023 16:16
|7724313
|230330-F-PG418-1003
|4399x3258
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|0
|0
