    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 2 of 7]

    633d SFS Women Defenders rising up

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Giselle Janousek, 633d Security Forces Squadron superintendent, briefs the all-female flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The 633d SFS conducted an all-female flight, celebrating Women's History Month and recognizing the hard work of female Defenders before them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:16
    VIRIN: 230330-F-PG418-1003
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Defenders
    Women
    Women History Month
    633d SFS

