U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julianna Welch, 633d Security Forces Squadron base defense operations controller, stands at parade rest during a brief at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 30, 2023. The entire base was monitored and secured by women who volunteered to be a part of this flight to honor the female warriors who paved a way for others and recognize the women who stand as leaders in our Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 16:16
|Photo ID:
|7724312
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-PG418-1002
|Resolution:
|4707x3491
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 633d SFS Women Defenders rising up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
