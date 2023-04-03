McConnell, teams up for aeromedical evacuation training

Maj. Kyle Haydel, Capt. Andrew Spicer, 349th Air Refueling Squadron, pilots perform preflight checks before taking off during Exercise Lethal Pride at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, March 29, 2023. Lethal Pride was a five-day exercise testing the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s ability to launch, communicate with and recover aircraft in a contested environment with degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

