    McConnell, teams up for aeromedical evacuation training [Image 3 of 4]

    McConnell, teams up for aeromedical evacuation training

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Kyle Spicer, 349th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, fly’s above the clouds in a KC-46A Pegasus over Kansas during Exercise Lethal Pride March 29, 2023. Lethal Pride was a five-day exercise testing the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s ability to launch, communicate with and recover aircraft in a contested environment with degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

