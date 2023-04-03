Maj. Kyle Haydel (Right), 349th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and a crew chief from the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, perform a walk around check on a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Lethal Pride March 29, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Lethal Pride was a five-day exercise testing the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s ability to launch, communicate with and recover aircraft in a contested environment with degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.1680 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7724281 VIRIN: 230329-F-XM616-0064 Resolution: 5273x3508 Size: 15.04 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell, teams up for aeromedical evacuation training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.