Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists

Senior Airman Herivan Figueroa, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems specialist, removes the existing 120 volt receptacle from a recessed outlet box to prepare the receptacle for surface mounting on the wall. This is just one of the many skills Electrical Systems Airmen learn while working in the career field (courtesy photo)

