Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists [Image 2 of 2]

    Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Herivan Figueroa, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems specialist, removes the existing 120 volt receptacle from a recessed outlet box to prepare the receptacle for surface mounting on the wall. This is just one of the many skills Electrical Systems Airmen learn while working in the career field (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7724278
    VIRIN: 230108-F-F3621-0001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists
    Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT