Airman 1st Class Chad Crawford, left, and Senior Airman Dante Barnett, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems specialists, evaluate an electrical circuit box in the 908th Mission Support Group headquarters building, March 12, 2023, on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The Airmen are evaluating the electrical circuits to route for relocating the receptacles being fed from each circuit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7724277 VIRIN: 230312-F-OH179-2007 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.34 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.