    Inside the 908th: Electrical Systems specialists [Image 1 of 2]

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Maj. John Stamm 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Chad Crawford, left, and Senior Airman Dante Barnett, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems specialists, evaluate an electrical circuit box in the 908th Mission Support Group headquarters building, March 12, 2023, on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The Airmen are evaluating the electrical circuits to route for relocating the receptacles being fed from each circuit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

