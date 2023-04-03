Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Combat Aviation Brigade training to support brush fire [Image 1 of 2]

    29th Combat Aviation Brigade training to support brush fire

    EDGEWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    One UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, executes water drop training utilizing a bambi bucket at Weide Army Airfield, Edgewood, Maryland, April 5, 2023. The training took place before the Maryland Army National Guard supported the Baltimore County Fire Department in fighting the brush fire in Owings Mills, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)(This photo has been cropped to enhance the subject)

    This work, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade training to support brush fire [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

