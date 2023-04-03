Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OICC Florence Supervisor of the Year: Joseph Andrews

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    Joseph Andrews, Supervisory Contract Specialist, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence proudly displays his award after a ceremony recognizing his achievment on Feb 2, 2023.

