NTAG Houston Commanding Officer

Commander Nicholas "Cole" Weideman took command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston on February

3, 2023. As a native of Sully, IA. He attended Iowa State University and graduated in 2005 with a degree in

business management. Upon graduation from ISU, he was commissioned in December 2005 with orders to

flight school in Pensacola, FL, where he received his naval aviator wings of gold in July 2008.



At sea, his first squadron tour was as a member of the "The World Famous Vanguard" with HM 14 in Norfolk,

VA. While there, he served as the MC Maintenance Division Officer, Detachment Administration Officer,

Airframes and Power Plants Division Officer, Detachment AOIC/Operations Officer, and as the Quality

Assurance Officer. After refresher training at HM 12, he served his department head tour with HM 15 in Norfolk,

VA. Serving as Squadron Operations Officer for 10 months, and as Officer-in-Charge for a forward deployed, four-aircraft detachment based in Manama, Bahrain.



Ashore his tours include instructor pilot duty at HT 18 where he also served as the Operations Schedule Officer and Formation Flight Standardization Lead instructor. He then served as the Deputy Director of the Coalition Coordination Center for Combined Maritime Forces/U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Manama, Bahrain. Weideman's last tour was served as the Safety Officer and instructor pilot for Training Air Wing FIVE.



He has earned various personal, unit, and service awards.



