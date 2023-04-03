Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCCM(SW) Latasha L. Hammonds

    NCCM(SW) Latasha L. Hammonds

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Master Chief Hammonds is a native of Buena Vista, Georgia. After graduating from Tri-County High School in Sumter County, Georgia, she enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1994. She completed Basic Training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Electrician’s Mate “A” school at Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:56
    Photo ID: 7723826
    VIRIN: 230405-N-HS670-763
    Resolution: 1887x2539
    Size: 941.33 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCCM(SW) Latasha L. Hammonds, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NTAG Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT