NCCM(SW) Latasha L. Hammonds

Master Chief Hammonds is a native of Buena Vista, Georgia. After graduating from Tri-County High School in Sumter County, Georgia, she enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1994. She completed Basic Training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Electrician’s Mate “A” school at Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
