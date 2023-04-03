Master Chief Hammonds is a native of Buena Vista, Georgia. After graduating from Tri-County High School in Sumter County, Georgia, she enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1994. She completed Basic Training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Electrician’s Mate “A” school at Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 7723826 VIRIN: 230405-N-HS670-763 Resolution: 1887x2539 Size: 941.33 KB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCCM(SW) Latasha L. Hammonds, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.