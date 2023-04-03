Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass pose with Lt. Col. Morgan Laird, second from left, Senior Master Sgt. Karla Pelayo, Capt. Christopher Locke and Tech. Sgt. Connor Hamilton, recipients of the 2022 Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Awards, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 3, 2023. The award is named for Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, who died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich))

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 7723792 VIRIN: 230403-F-LE393-0444 Resolution: 6010x3999 Size: 4.55 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown hosts 2019-2022 Sijan Awards [Image 47 of 47], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.