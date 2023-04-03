Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown hosts 2019-2022 Sijan Awards [Image 39 of 47]

    CSAF Brown hosts 2019-2022 Sijan Awards

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass pose with Senior Master Sgt. Karla Pelayo, recipient of the 2022 Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award, senior enlisted category, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 3, 2023. The award is named for Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, who died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    CSAF Brown hosts 2019-2022 Sijan Awards
