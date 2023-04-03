Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Nicholas C. Weideman

    Commander Nicholas C. Weideman

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Commander Nicholas “Cole” Weideman took command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston on February 3, 2023. As a native of Sully, IA. He attended Iowa State University and graduated in 2005 with a degree in business management.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7723613
    VIRIN: 230405-N-HS670-982
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    NTAG Houston

