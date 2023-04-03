Commander Nicholas C. Weideman

Commander Nicholas “Cole” Weideman took command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston on February 3, 2023. As a native of Sully, IA. He attended Iowa State University and graduated in 2005 with a degree in business management.

