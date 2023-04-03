Commander Nicholas “Cole” Weideman took command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston on February 3, 2023. As a native of Sully, IA. He attended Iowa State University and graduated in 2005 with a degree in business management.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 11:37
|Photo ID:
|7723613
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-HS670-982
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Nicholas C. Weideman, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT