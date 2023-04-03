Team Moody prepares to deploy

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing and 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing conduct a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear class as part of a pre-deployment requirement at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 8, 2023. The 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base to provide support to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, enhancing the ability to deliver airpower and to integrate with local United Arab of Emirates partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

