TT 101: A standard of excellence

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson, Second Air Force commander, briefs attendees of Technical Training 101 in the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 28, 2023. TT 101 was held at Keesler to educate Second Air Force wing leaders about technical training innovations happening across the Numbered Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

