    TT 101: A standard of excellence

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson, Second Air Force commander, briefs attendees of Technical Training 101 in the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 28, 2023. TT 101 was held at Keesler to educate Second Air Force wing leaders about technical training innovations happening across the Numbered Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 11:00
    VIRIN: 230328-F-TX306-2100
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Second Air Force
    TT 101

