A Technical Training 101 Tech Expo brochure is laid out for attendees to pick up at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 30, 2023. TT 101 was held at Keesler to educate Second Air Force wing leaders about technical training innovations happening across the numbered Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7723549
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-TX306-1418
|Resolution:
|5219x2937
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, TT 101: A standard of excellence [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT