1st Lt. Vincent Wisniewski, a student pilot assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, presents the Gunfighter salute prior to launch during Coronet Cactus, Apr. 4, 2023, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The annual training event deploys members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to another environment in order to familiarize them with accomplishing mission objectives in an unfamiliar location. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 10:50
|Photo ID:
|7723546
|VIRIN:
|230404-Z-DL828-673
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
