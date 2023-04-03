Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training [Image 6 of 10]

    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nate Maddox, an avionics specialist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Liam McDonald, an F-16 crew chief, both assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, defend a hilltop position during an Agile Combat Employment training event at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 30, 2023. Agile Combat Employment allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:35
    Photo ID: 7723383
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-XO039-1248
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training
    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    National Guard
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT