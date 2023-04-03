U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Corns, a security forces specialist, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nate Maddox, an avionics specialist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Liam McDonald, an F-16 crew chief, all assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, discuss strategies for defending a position during an Agile Combat Employment training event at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 30, 2023. ACE ensures Airmen are prepared and responsive across a spectrum of military operations in support of the national defense strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7723380 VIRIN: 230330-Z-XO039-1146 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.78 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.