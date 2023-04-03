U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Corns, a security forces specialist, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nate Maddox, an avionics specialist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Liam McDonald, an F-16 crew chief, all assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, discuss strategies for defending a position during an Agile Combat Employment training event at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 30, 2023. ACE ensures Airmen are prepared and responsive across a spectrum of military operations in support of the national defense strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 09:36
|Photo ID:
|7723380
|VIRIN:
|230330-Z-XO039-1146
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT