U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Pawlicki, an aircraft armaments systems specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes a defensive position on a hilltop during an Agile Combat Employment training event at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 30, 2023. Agile Combat Employment allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7723378 VIRIN: 230330-Z-XO039-1122 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 6.92 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.