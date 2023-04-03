Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training [Image 1 of 10]

    180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Pawlicki, an aircraft armaments systems specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes a defensive position on a hilltop during an Agile Combat Employment training event at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 30, 2023. Agile Combat Employment allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    This work, 180FW conducts ruck march for ACE training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    National Guard
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard

