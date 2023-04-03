Proclamation Month of the Military Child

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by The Army Community Services at Camp Darby, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome. Robert J. Chartier, Deputy Garrison Manager, USAG Italy, signs the Military Child Month Proclamation for year 2023. Camp Darby, Italy, Apr. 05, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

