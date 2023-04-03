Coast Guard air and surface units are searching for a 17-foot Aqua Sport shown in photo April 5, 2023, which reportedly capsized west of Culebra Island, Puerto Rico. Missing is Roy L. Moreno Negrón, 30, he was last heard from while speaking to Coast Guard watchstanders reporting the distress. Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:29 Photo ID: 7723363 VIRIN: 230405-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 722x1024 Size: 145.99 KB Location: CULEBRA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard searches for boater, capsized vessel near Culebra, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.