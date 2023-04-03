Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard searches for boater, capsized vessel near Culebra, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard searches for boater, capsized vessel near Culebra, Puerto Rico

    CULEBRA, PUERTO RICO

    04.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard air and surface units are searching for a 17-foot Aqua Sport shown in photo April 5, 2023, which reportedly capsized west of Culebra Island, Puerto Rico. Missing is Roy L. Moreno Negrón, 30, he was last heard from while speaking to Coast Guard watchstanders reporting the distress. Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 7723363
    VIRIN: 230405-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 722x1024
    Size: 145.99 KB
    Location: CULEBRA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searches for boater, capsized vessel near Culebra, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard searches for boater, capsized vessel near Culebra, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard searches for boater, capsized vessel near Culebra, Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Culebra

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT