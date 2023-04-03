Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proclamation Month of the Military Child [Image 7 of 10]

    Proclamation Month of the Military Child

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by The Army Community Services at Camp Darby, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome. Robert J. Chartier, Deputy Garrison Manager, USAG Italy, reads the Military Child Month Proclamation for year 2023. Camp Darby, Italy, Apr. 05, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023
    Photo ID: 7723360
    VIRIN: 230405-A-II094-010
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proclamation Month of the Military Child [Image 10 of 10], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    GarrisonItaly
    StrongTogether
    SETAF-AF

