U.S., Kuwait officials Send Clear Signal of Commitment with New Warehouses

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- Representatives from the U.S. Army, the Kuwait Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait formally celebrated the opening of five facilities here March 29 that will house Army Prepositioned Stock equipment (APS) -- a critical component of the Army's ability to rapidly respond to contingencies in the region, according to officials.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District Commander, Lt. Col. Rick Childers was joined by 401st Army Field Support Brigade Commander, Col. Thomas Boland in welcoming Charge d’Affaires James Holtsnider, U.S. Embassy - Kuwait to the ceremony, which demonstrated the two nations' long-standing relationship.



"[The U.S.] is committed to the collective security interests of our partners in the region," Holtsnider tweeted after the ceremony. "Was delighted to formally open five APS-5 warehouses at Camp Arifjan that emphasize the ironclad [Kuwait-U.S.] partnership, military integration, and security cooperation."



One of a handful of APS sites around the world, the facilities are a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District project designed to provide environmentally-controlled storage to maintain combat-ready equipment -- ensuring that U.S. forces in the region have what they need, when they need it.



"These five warehouses are more than just storage facilities," said Childers. "They are a symbol of security and of Kuwait and U.S. resolve," he said noting the close collaboration between the Kuwait Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in bringing the project to the finish line. "At the end of the day, when you choose the Corps of Engineers as your construction and design agent, you know you are getting quality," he said.



For the 401st Army Field Support Brigade, the warehouses translate directly to readiness and efficiency.



"You don’t have to ponder long, to see the impacts and increase in efficiency and effectiveness in how we maintain, store and issue equipment, eliminating thousands of hours in repairs and millions of dollars in repair parts," said Boland whose brigade leverages the full might of the Army materiel enterprise in the Central Command area of responsibility. "With these new facilities, we no doubt are better postured to respond commanders in theater and their readiness requirements," he said.



The new warehouses clearly configure U.S. forces for contingencies and communicate U.S. commitment to partners and allies in the region.

