U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Voss, assigned to the United States Army Garrison Benelux, vaults over the ‘Six Vault’ obstacle during an obstacle course for the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 07:18
|Photo ID:
|7723221
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-RG158-0262
|Resolution:
|7487x4991
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; Obstacle Course [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
