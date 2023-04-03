IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; Obstacle Course

U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Voss, assigned to the United States Army Garrison Benelux, vaults over the ‘Six Vault’ obstacle during an obstacle course for the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

