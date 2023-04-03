Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; Obstacle Course [Image 9 of 9]

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; Obstacle Course

    GERMANY

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Voss, assigned to the United States Army Garrison Benelux, vaults over the ‘Six Vault’ obstacle during an obstacle course for the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 07:18
    Photo ID: 7723221
    VIRIN: 230403-A-RG158-0262
    Resolution: 7487x4991
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: DE
    TAGS

    USArmy
    BestWarrior
    IMCOM-Europe
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAG-B

