    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; Obstacle Course [Image 8 of 9]

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; Obstacle Course

    GERMANY

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Hernandez, assigned to the United States Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, steps over the ‘High Step’ obstacle during an obstacle course for the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

