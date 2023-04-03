IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; Obstacle Course

U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Hernandez, assigned to the United States Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, steps over the ‘High Step’ obstacle during an obstacle course for the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 07:18
|Photo ID:
|7723220
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-RG158-0247
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.52 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
