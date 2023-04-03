NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 3, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Hannah Parsons, a native of Coshocton, Ohio, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, recites the Oath of Enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony on April 3, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 04:47 Photo ID: 7723179 VIRIN: 230403-N-EM691-1021 Resolution: 5008x3334 Size: 0 B Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Hannah Parsons Reenlistment Ceremony, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.