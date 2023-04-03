Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Hannah Parsons Reenlistment Ceremony

    GREECE

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 3, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Hannah Parsons, a native of Coshocton, Ohio, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, recites the Oath of Enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony on April 3, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 04:47
    VIRIN: 230403-N-EM691-1021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Hannah Parsons Reenlistment Ceremony, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

