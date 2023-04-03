BUSAN, Republic of Korea (April 3, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Schatz, Executive Officer of Troops, right, gives a tour of a CH-53 Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 Reinforced (Rein.) aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), to Rear Adm. Jin Hoon Kim, Director Maritime Operational Center, Republic of Korea (ROK) navy, during Operation Ssang Yong 2023 (SY23), April 3. SY23 is a U.S./ROK joint landing drill to strengthen the alliance’s combat readiness, ensure tailored capabilities for defense, and improve interoperability to protect peace by strength. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

