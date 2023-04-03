Volunteers with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Postal section participate in a community relations preschool visit at Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool Iwakuni, Japan, March 16, 2023. Every month, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel volunteer by visiting local preschools in Iwakuni to further strengthen the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7723042
|VIRIN:
|230316-M-RY694-1441
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
