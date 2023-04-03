Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool [Image 7 of 7]

    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Volunteers with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Postal section participate in a community relations preschool visit at Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool Iwakuni, Japan, March 16, 2023. Every month, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel volunteer by visiting local preschools in Iwakuni to further strengthen the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 02:56
    Photo ID: 7723042
    VIRIN: 230316-M-RY694-1441
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool
    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool
    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool
    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool
    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool
    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool
    Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Kids
    Community
    Games
    Togetherness
    Preschool

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT