Volunteers with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Postal section participate in a community relations preschool visit at Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool Iwakuni, Japan, March 16, 2023. Every month, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel volunteer by visiting local preschools in Iwakuni to further strengthen the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 02:56 Photo ID: 7723042 VIRIN: 230316-M-RY694-1441 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.98 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Game on!: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit Ekimae Hoikuen Preschool [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.