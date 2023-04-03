Natural talent: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni showcases monthly art award winners

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni commanding officer, speaks to a March Art Award winner during an art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 03, 2023. The air station recognized the winners of its monthly art competition in which selected students attending schools on base showcase their artistic talent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

