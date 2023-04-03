Latressa T. Cobb, the M.C. Perry High School principal, looks at a student's pencil drawing during an art awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 3, 2023. The air station recognized the winners of its monthly art competition in which selected students attending schools on base showcase their artistic talent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 7722873 VIRIN: 230403-M-RY694-1016 Resolution: 3845x5768 Size: 2.26 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Natural talent: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni showcases monthly art award winners [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.