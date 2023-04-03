Natural talent: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni showcases monthly art award winners

A student and art teacher with M.C. Perry Primary School view the student's sculpture during an art awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 3, 2023. The air stations recognized the winners of its monthly art competition in which selected students attending schools on base showcase their artistic talent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

