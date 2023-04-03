Operation Coronet Cactus

1st Lt. Samuel Ney, a student pilot assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, conducts preflight checks prior to launch during Coronet Cactus, Apr. 3, 2023, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The annual training event deploys members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to another environment in order to familiarize them with accomplishing mission objectives in an unfamiliar location. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)

Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US